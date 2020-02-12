12 dead, 23 injured in road accident near Jhal Magsi

QUETTA: At least twelve wedding guests including women and children were killed, while more than twenty-three wounded, when a mini Mazda truck toppled and then plunged into a ditch in Balochistan`s district Jhal Magsi on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: At least twelve wedding guests including women and children were killed, while more than twenty-three wounded, when a mini Mazda truck toppled and then plunged into a ditch in Balochistan`s district Jhal Magsi on Friday.

The incident occurred on link Khuzdar-Jhal Magsi highway near Bareja area, where a mini mazda carrying wedding guests toppled and plunged into a ditch.

Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor along-with Levies force and rescuers reached the site and launched rescue operation.

The deceased and injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital, where later the seriously injured were referred to Larkana Sindh for further treatment.

DC said, the ill-fated groups of families were traveling to Jhal Magsi from Lasbela, when their vehicle met the accident.

After completion of necessary formalities, the bodies were handed over to heirs.

Meanwhile, two people were killed, when two vehicles collided with each other near Sar-Sand area of district Panjgur.

Separately, two people including a woman were killed, while six others injured, when a car they were traveling toppled near Sanjavi area of district Khuzdar.

The increasing number of road accidents during the past few months in Balochistan needs special attention of the government.

Reckless driving, untrained drivers, single carriageway and smuggling of Iranian oil have reportedly been the cause of accidents on Balochistan highways.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a 2500km road will be constructed in the next few years in Balochistan which will include national highways.

Shahwani said that the government had initially allocated Rs500 million for the 700km-long Quetta-Karachi highway which will be constructed as a dual carriageway.

