Zia Langove urges GM SSGC to improve gas pressure in Balochistan

“Government of Balochistan fully aware public woes due to low-gas pressures in chilling winter across the province there every possible efforts being made to restore gas pressure for domestic users.” Zia Langove said. General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Siddique Madni has assured the Minister that the company would address low gas pressure, “The Company as per need imparting gas supply across Balochistan but public concerns would be addressed.” GM SSGC added.

Talking to Journalists after the meeting Provincial Minister has lauded the political consensus amid government and opposition members following the extension bill for current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, “Indeed the consensus would strengthen democracy in Pakistan because the extension bill represents the voice of whole nation.” Langove added.

