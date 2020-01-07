Zia Langove suspends 14 jail officials

QUETTA: Home Minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that search operations will be conducted in all other prisons of province, accordance to the Quetta District Jail. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Fourteen employees have been suspended while 25 televisions, 295 mobiles, 1050 grams heroin, 290 grams crystal, 200 grams of hashish was recovered in the grand operation,” Zia Langove told media in news conference at District Jail Quetta on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Director General PDMA Imran Zarkoon.

He said that reform work to begin prisons, once the report of Assembly is received to Home department. A committee led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for the investigation of irregularities in prisons. “Fourteen employees of District Jail Quetta have been suspended for negligence” he added.

He told that Medical officer of jail is also suspended over irregularities, as Secretary Home, IG Prison were unaware about the illegal practices of lower staff.

He said that operation in the jail should have been earlier, still a great initiative by the administration. “The same operation will be conducted in all the prisons of the province” he said.

Langive said that committee headed by the ACS (Home) will make to investigate the matter. The officer involved in the process will also be prosecuted but it’s unlikely that the high level officers are involved in the case.

He said that supply of gas pressure in jail, elimination of power load shedding, food quality has been ensured through Food Authority, with the help of PDM in the prison. Poor prisoners have been provided with clothes, blankets, shoes.

He said the prisoner, which made the video was also entered illegally and the prisoner who had taken the other prisoners. He was accused of taking the drugs to jail and was booked.

Zia Langove said that the medical officer, who was providing illegal facilities to the prisoners at the civil hospital, has also been suspended.

