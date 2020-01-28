World Education Day in Lyari

World Education Day was celebrated on 24 January around the world though Lyari Awami Mahaz did not spare that day to be passed without highlighting the education related issues the slum has been facing over the last ten years. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

World Education Day was celebrated on 24 January around the world though Lyari Awami Mahaz did not spare that day to be passed without highlighting the education related issues the slum has been facing over the last ten years.

The organization came into effect in June 2019 to raise the issues that the slum has mired though Football House Chakiwara was chosen to hold the day, educationist, Journalists, teachers have been invited for brainstorming that how the ghetto has been neglected by the authorities at the helm. A comprehensive report was presented by prolific journalist Allah Buksh Rathore who belongs to electronic media and a member of LAM. The slum has surrounded by more than 100 government schools to cater the need of labour class dominant area which has falls the ambit of Sindh government but parents have to resort to private school because of substandard education and lack of amenities in government school. It has been witnessed that government run educational institution have been monopolized by local bigwigs in Lyari as schools have shortage of teachers particularly science teacher and equipments, therefore aspirant pupils have to quit science because of negligence by government.

Lyari has more than 2.5 million populations the ghetto had been epicenter of gang war between 2008 to 2014, residents had to leave their homes to find shelter elsewhere in the vicinity of Karachi during this period, funds have been allocated to develop the slum siphoned by the bigwigs as road are still in precarious conditions. Meanwhile, education mafias have accelerated their business to increase their campuses as mana zines floors of each newly arising building have been reserved to garner money. Teachers have become the example of modern day of slavery as their salaries are very meager though owner of so-called private school underestimating the teaching profession. Albeit constitution guarantees us to get free of cost education in a state but it has been abdicating its responsibility and Article 125-A has been obsolete though education mafia has been exploiting the vacuum has left by government.

Speakers have begged to government and local authorities to restore the image of government school to alleviate the burden of parents whom being plundered by education mafia. Virtually government needs to depoliticize the education department and avoid appointing political appointees as teacher and merit need to be preferred to stabilize the education system.

