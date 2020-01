LAHORE The flour mills of Punjab have increased the price of 84 kilogram white flour sack by Rs 200,

The white flour bag rate has surged from Rs 4500 to Rs 4700. Nanbai Association president told that the sack price has hiked by as much as Rs 1200 in fifteen days.

The nanbais have demanded to fix the price of naan at Rs 15 and take action against the mills owners for increasing the rate.