We will bring all the terrorists to justice, vows Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday visited Civil Hospital's Trauma Centre where he met with injured of Ishaqabad's mosque blast injured.

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday visited Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre where he met with injured of Ishaqabad’s mosque blast injured.

CM Balochistan ordered quality treatment to the injured of mosque blast being treated in civil Hospital also expressed wish for their quick recovery, “Government and Law Enforcement Agencies would take revenge from terrorists involved in targeting innocent worshippers.” Jam Kamal vowed.

During the visit Chief Minister Balochistan visited various departments of Trauma Centre directing authorities to make sure provision of quality medical care for patients.

“Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all available resources toward betterment of health sector.” Jam Kamal added.

He also directed some important changes inside Trauma Centre following the request of patients and their attendees.

