VC chairs University of Turbat 10th meeting of finance, planning

QUETTA: University of Turbat (UoT)’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Tuesday said the development of any institution depends upon better financial management and good governance and his institution would never compromise over the financial excellence.

He said there were meritocracy and transparency in disbursing university’s budgets for the development of university’s infrastructure and promotion of higher education.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 10th meeting of Finance & Planning Committee of UoT in the meeting room.

VC UoT Abdul Razzaq said financial discipline and appropriate planning were the integral part of the Turbat University, due to which the university building was completed in due course of time without compromising over quality. He maintained academic excellence was in its full swing in Turbat University and better planning was underway for the further growth of the university.

The meeting was also attended by Syed Samer Sibtain Deputy Director Budget Higher Education (HEC), UoT’s Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Prof Dr.

Gul Hassan, UoT’s Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman, UoT’s Director Finance Shahbeek Syed, Associate Prof Dr. Manzoor Ahmed from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) Uthal, Chairperson Management Sciences department of UoT Dr. Waseem Barkat and Principal Government Girls College Turbat Ms Zohra Baloch.

Besides confirming the minutes of the 9th meeting of Finance and Planning Committee, the house also discussed and resolved the budget of UoT’s Sub-Campus at Panjgur. The matter related to finalizing the investment of Employees Fund, Fee Waiver to top ranking students of UoT, Affiliation Fee and other charges of affiliated Colleges, Up-gradation of Ministerial Staff, relief in payment of Tuition Fee to dependent of UoT’s employees and remuneration for keynote speaker/subject expert.

