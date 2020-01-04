US-Iran tensions after Soleimani killing

After a US drone strike killed the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Soleimani at Baghdad’s airport on Friday, reactions have been pouring in from around the world. Almost two decades ago, Soleimani was appointed by Iran’s supreme leader to be the head of the Quds Force, a branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Quds Force is tasked with exporting Iran’s ideological, religious and revolutionary principles beyond the country’s borders. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soleimani was not just a battlefield commander for Iran, he wa also a cultural icon. He represented national pride and resilience, while facing sanctions from the US. Soleimani acquired celebrity status at home and abroad as the leader of the foreign arm of Iran's elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and for his key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq.

His strategies and military tactics included influencing the sociopolitical and socioeconomic processes of Arab countries via the Quds Force — by supporting and assisting in establishing militias in several countries and his death is biggest for Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for three days of mourning, saying Major General Soleimani’s killing will double the motivation of the resistance against the US and Israel. Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Friday after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF. The Pentagon confirmed the strike, saying it came “at the direction of the president”.

The unexpected death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force, should be viewed as a severe blow to Iran’s leadership, particularly its military apparatuses. Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said the killing of Soleimani was targeting Iraq’s opposition and Jihad, adding that it will not weaken its resolve. In a statement, Al-Sadr called on his militias (Army of Imam Mahdi) and “other national and disciplined” armed groups to be prepared to protect Iraq. He also sent his condolences to Iran. However, Oil prices jumped more than 4 percent on Friday after news of Soleimani’s death. The tensions take root in Mr Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor, Barack Obama. In a nutshell, the unexpected death of Qassem Soleimani is a severe blow to Iran’s leadership and its military apparatuses.

Iranian state television called Trump’s order to kill Soleimani “the biggest miscalculation by the U.S.” since World War II. “The people of the region will no longer allow Americans to stay,” it said. The phrase ‘World War 3’ began trending after the killing of the Iranian leader’s second in command in a US airstrike. This attack marks a potential turning point in the Middle East, as well as a dramatic change in American policy towards Iran. Whats important to note here is that this attack has occured at the start of a year when Trump is facing a Senate trial after he was impeached by the House of Representatives as well as a re-election campaign. However, an escalating conflict with Iran will be unlike any war the US has fought before. The Question also raised as report suggest did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting a potential massing regional war?

