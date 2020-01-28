UNHCR donates ambulances to Baluchistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that the establishment of durable peace was the prerequisite for economic development and prosperity. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Pakistan is playing a key role in the peace and stability of the region,” he said, adding that UNHCR’s education and healthcare programmes would have positive implications upon the development of

Afghan refugees.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to a delegation of UNHCR head by its country representative Ms Ruvendrini Menikdiwela here at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

During the meeting, overall situation in the region, Afghan refugees in Pakistan and areas where they are dwelling were discussed. The UNHCR representative in the meeting thanked Pakistan for its hospitality showing towards Afghan refugees during past four decades. Later a memorandum of understanding was signed.

The UNHCR’s country representative handed over keys of ambulances to Governor Balochistan which would be utilized for in different districts of the province for the welfare of masses.

