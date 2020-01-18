Two wanted criminal held in Naseerabad

QUETTA: District Police Naseerabad on Saturday apprehended two wanted criminals and recovered weapon and rounds. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: District Police Naseerabad on Saturday apprehended two wanted criminals and recovered weapon and rounds.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Bashir had formed a special task team for the arrested of wanted criminals, the team led by Rasool Bakhsh DSP Baba-Kot raided multiple areas of the town and arrested Atta Ullah and Muhammad Noor.

Irfan Bashir lauded the efforts of police party and said, the criminals were wanted to Khuzdar and Naseeabad police in various crimes including a murder case, while the police also sized one TT Pistol with Mazeen bullets and rounds from the possession.

