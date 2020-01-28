Two TTP militants killed in encounter: Zia Langove

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that two suspected terrorist who had been killed in a gun battle with personnel of counter Terrorism Department in Surkhab area of Pishin district belong to banned Tehreek Talban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in many bomb blasts and kidnapping for ransom. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Speaking at a Press Conference, here on Tuesday along with DIG CTD, Atizaz Gorayia and DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said that CDT along with other security forces conducted raid in near Surkhab Afghan refugees’ camp and killed two terrorists last night identified as Pir Shazuddin and Zakirullah.

“They had involved in many bomb blasts in Pishin and other area and had kidnapped the son of member of the Balochistan Assembly for ransom,” Zia Langove said, adding that during searching the hideout of the terrorist’s explosive leaden jacket and huge quantity of local made bombs and other weapons. “They were involved in many attacks on security forces,” he said.

Home Minister, while replying to a question, said that the terrorists behind the Ghousabad mosque suicide attack had also identified and concerned security forces were behind that tragic incident and soon they will be arrested.

He said that 8 different cases of suicidal attack and 28 cases of targeted Killings had taken place in the year 2019 in Balochistan while quantum of such incidents was much higher comparatively in 2018. According to the data of the year 2018, 13 incidents of suicidal attack and 42 cases of Targeted Killings were occurred.

Responding to a question about involvement in these attacks, he said that it an open secret who is behind the terrorists. Responding another question, Mir Ziaullah Langove Minister for Home said, “Enemies of peace and progress of Balochistan and Pakistan attempting to destabilize the country’”.

He said that unfortunately Afghan land is being used against Pakistan as elements taken refuge in Afghanistan were helping the terrorists who are involved in suicide attack and bomb blasts in Pakistan.

