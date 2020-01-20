Two polio workers killed in road accident in Mastung

QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday.

Levies officials said that polio worker who was identified as Haji Nizamuddin Qambrani was coming back to to home in Mastung along with lady worker after administrating polio droops to the Children in Killi Khud-Kocha area during that on Quetta-Karachi highway a truck hit the vehicle.

As result, both polio workers seriously injured. Levies shifted them to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Levies registered a case against the truck driver and further investigation is underway.

