QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday.
Levies officials said that polio worker who was identified as Haji Nizamuddin Qambrani was coming back to to home in Mastung along with lady worker after administrating polio droops to the Children in Killi Khud-Kocha area during that on Quetta-Karachi highway a truck hit the vehicle.
As result, both polio workers seriously injured. Levies shifted them to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Levies registered a case against the truck driver and further investigation is underway.
Two polio workers killed in road accident in Mastung
Published on – January 21, 2020 – 12:09 am
By Our Reporter
QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday.
QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday.
QUETTA: Two polio workers, including a lady worker killed in a road accident in Mastung area on Monday.