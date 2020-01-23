Two more ministers inducted in Balochistan cabinet

QUETTA: Two more Ministers were inducted in the Jam led coalition government on Thursday. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Balochistan Assembly and Metha Khan Kakar sworn in a simple but impressive ceremony held in Governor House. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Governor of Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Yasinzai administrated the oath to new ministers. There were reports since last many weeks that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is joining the Jam led cabinet who has elected MPA from PB-17 Kachhi.

Metha Khan Kakar, who was working as advisor to the Chief Minister on livestock department and has been promoted and inducted as full minister in the cabinet,. Metha Khan Kakar had elected as independent candidate at PB-2 Zhob defeating many old parliamentarian, including Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel of MPL-Q, Jamal Shah a former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly from PML-N and important candidate of JUI-F.

However, after winning the seat he joined newly formed Balochistan Awami party (BAP).

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langove, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetiran, Provincial Advisors, member provincial assembly and Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar also attended the oath taking ceremony.

