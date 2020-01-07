Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in the provincial capital’s McConaughey Road on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As per the initial reports, the nature of the blast was not immediately clear.

The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.

Soon after the explosion, security forces and rescue staff reached the spot and shifted the wounded people to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

