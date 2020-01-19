Two killed in separate road accident

QUETTA: Two died and twenty-two others were injured in two separate road accidents on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Two died and twenty-two others were injured in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, Assistant Professor University of Baluchistan and well-known artist Dur Muhammad Pirkani along with his family were travelling to Karachi from Quetta, when their vehicle collided with a Mazda truck on main highway near Sakin area of district Uthal.

As a result, Dur Muhammad Pirkani died on the spot while his wife, two daughters and two relatives suffered serious injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescuers and later after being given initial treatment referred to Karachi for further treatment.

In separate road accident, one man was killed while seventeen others including women and children were injured.

The incident occurred at Ghadani cross, police said a passenger wagon coming from Karachi collided with a Mazda truck, resulting one dead on the spot while injuring seventeen others including women and children.

The body and injured were shifted to Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub.

Like this: Like Loading...