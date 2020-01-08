Trump announces additional sanctions against Iran in aftermath of attack

United States President Donald Trump Wednesday announced additional sanctions against Iran after their attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq.The American president said no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack that took place last night and the military bases located in Iraq suffered ‘minimal damage’. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The American people should be happy. I am pleased to announce that no US soldiers remained safe in the attack last night by the Iran regime,” he said. “Iran seems to be standing down which is good for all parties concerned and for the world,” he said.

Trump said as long as he was president of the United States, Iran will no longer be able to make the nuclear weapon. He said the US army was “ready for anything”.

He said Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani was guilty for the deaths of thousands of Americans. He blamed Iran for wreaking havoc in Afghanistan, Yemen and Lebanon. Trump said Iran had also shot down two US drones in the recent past and said nations had been tolerating Tehran’s behaviour for far too long.

“Your campaign of murder and hate will not be tolerated further,” he said in a message to Iran. “It will not be allowed to go on further.”

He called on NATO to increase its role in the Middle East. Trump said Iran will have to forego its nuclear programme at any cost.

Trump tells Iranians US ´ready to embrace peace´

The American president said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was organising ISIS into a real threat. He said it were the US forces that took him out and ensured the world remained a safer place.

“Al Baghdadi was trying to rebuild ISIS which failed,” he said. “ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran. We should work on this and other shared priorities together,” he said.

He gave a message to the “people and leaders of Iran” that the US was “ready to have peace with all those who seek it”.

Trump said the US wanted Iran to have a “great and prosperous future with other countries of the world”.

