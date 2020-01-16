Timely rescue operation saves precious lives: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday visited Muslim Bagh and Pishin areas in order to meet people effected by snowfall and rain adding relief and rescue operations being continued in the province while food items and goods being delivered in areas cut-off from rest of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing the tribal elders in Muslim Bagh and Pishin Chief Minister Balochistan lauded the timely relief and rescue operations by provincial departments, “Hundreds of innocent lives have been rescue following government’s timely actions in snowfall and downpour battered areas.” Jam Kamal said adding Provincial Government’s helicopter being used in delivering food and necessary good items in areas do not have communication access.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed Communication and Works department to restore highways in area badly affected by snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Qilla Saifullah Atique ur Rehman and DC Pishin Qaim Lashari briefed the CM regarding relief and rescue operations being taken place in their respective districts.

“Indeed daily lives of ordinary masses disturbed by snowfall and torrential rains but they would be beneficial for provincial for drought hit areas and agriculture.” Jam Kamal said announced compensation for people affected by snowfall and rains.

He further directed authorities to utilize all resources in restoring infrastructure damaged in recent snowfall and downpour.

Chief Minister Balochistan also assured the tribal elders to address their issues while also areal reviewed aftermath of snowfall in Ziarat, Muslim Bagh and Ziarat valley.

