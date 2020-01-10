Three killed in road accident in Khuzdar

QUETTA: Three died, and more than seventeen people were injured in a road accident in the Balochistan`s district Khuzdar on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to rescue sources, a passenger bus overturned and hit a Mazdha coming from the opposite site near Darhala area of Tehsil-Ornach.

As result of incident, three people died on the spot while seventeen others suffered injuries. The rescuers and Levies officials reached to the site soon and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical emergency response center.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

