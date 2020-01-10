QUETTA: Three died, and more than seventeen people were injured in a road accident in the Balochistan`s district Khuzdar on Friday.
According to rescue sources, a passenger bus overturned and hit a Mazdha coming from the opposite site near Darhala area of Tehsil-Ornach.
As result of incident, three people died on the spot while seventeen others suffered injuries. The rescuers and Levies officials reached to the site soon and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical emergency response center.
Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Three killed in road accident in Khuzdar
Published on – January 11, 2020 – 1:20 am
By Our Reporter
