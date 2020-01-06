Three bodies found in Balochistan

QUETTA: The body of a man has been recovered from Mezan Chowk Vegetable street in Quetta, while one person has been killed in firing in Kuchlak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to Police, a dead body was found in Vegetable street near Mezan Chowk and shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Sirki road. The body was handed over to the heirs after the formal procedure. On the other hand, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by a unknown gunman in the Kuchlak area.

The man is reported to be a resident of Killi Potti Nasaran, whose dead body was handed over to the heirs after the medical procedure. In Pishukaan, dead body has been recovered of a man, after the topple of boat.

According to details, two people went missing last week when a boat overturned in the Pishkan Sea. The body of one of them was found the next day. The body of another man, Usman was found yesterday morning at the beach near Grani Beat near Pishkan. Which was buried in the local cemetery.

