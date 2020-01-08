Terror attacks down 13 percent in Pakistan:

Terrorists attacks in Pakistan were down by 13 per cent in 2019, compared to the previous year, according to new report.

Titled, ‘Pakistan Security Report 2019’, the report notes that not only had terror attacks plummeted across the country last year, but the number of people killed in terrorism incidents had also decreased by 40 per cent.

In 2019, a total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported, including four suicide bombings, killing 164 civilians and 163 law and security forces officials, amongst others.

“Continuous anti-militant operational and surveillance campaigns by security forces and police counterterrorism departments, as well as some counter-extremism actions taken under the National Action Plan, have helped sustain that declining trend 2013 onwards,” states the report, published by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

Since 2009, there has been a gradual reduction in terrorist attacks and casualties, with the exception of the 2013, when a sudden spike in violence was recorded.

Last year, the most number of terror incidents were reported from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The problem of a lax state response to the security challenge of KP is partly linked to the continuing slow transition of implementation of FATA’s merger in KP,” states Muhammad Amir Rana, the director of PIPS.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also been working in the last few years to curb terrorism financing in the country.

The PIPS recommends that the new government initiate an open debate in the parliament on the status and future of banned outfits. In addition, the parliament constitute a high-powered national-level truth and reconciliation commission to review the policies that produced militancy and to mainstream those willing to renounce violence, the report adds.

The PIPS also notes that in the year 2019, the implementations of the National Action Plan (NAP) was not effective.

“The NAP should be made into a proper plan, with clear goals, a comprehensive monitoring mechanism, and periodic reviewing. The NAP should adjust with the changing nature of the threats and it should have been a dynamic and effective policy tool.”