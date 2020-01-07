Siraj ul Haq laments political engineering

QUETTA: Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan, Senator Siraj-UL-Haq has said that politicians and political parties were also equally responsible for weakening democracy and democratic institutions along with establishment is involved in installing and overthrowing government in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan, Senator Siraj-UL-Haq has said that politicians and political parties were also equally responsible for weakening democracy and democratic institutions along with establishment is involved in installing and overthrowing government in the country.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Khuzdar on Tuesday, he said that majority of the political parties become a property of a particular family in Pakistan and their main objective is to save the personal interests. Incapable and corrupt politicians provide opportunity to establishment to intervene in politics.

He said main political parties displayed unity when it came to the matter of their own interest but they hardly show any accord to resolve the common man problems.

“It is neither America nor India but corrupt and weak system is the main problem of Pakistan,” he said and expressed concern over the occasions when the entire system worked to give protection to a powerful individual and family.

Highlighting the problems of Balochistan, he lamented the past and present government never showed any interest to address them. Despite gifted with enormous rich natural resources, the majority of the people of province were passing a miserable life, he added. The ruling elite showed no interest to address the deprivations of Balochistan, he maintained, because they all were the agent of status quo and they had nothing to do with the problems of a poor man.

