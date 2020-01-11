Siraj questions govt’s silence over lack of facilities to women in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Central Ameer of Jamat e Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq on Saturday stressed upon women education in Balochistan adding Jamat e Islami seek prosperity and development of deprived people of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Central Ameer of Jamat e Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq on Saturday stressed upon women education in Balochistan adding Jamat e Islami seek prosperity and development of deprived people of Balochistan.

He shared these views while visiting Jamat e Islami Women Wing’s Quran Institute here in Quetta emphasized on educational facilities for women in remote areas of Balochistan, “Unfortunately we are astonished over provincial government’s silence on poor educational and health facilities for women.” Siraj ul Haq said.

“Jamat e Islami has been playing its due role on religious and contemporary education of women in Pakistan and Balochistan because we believe without educating girls the society can’t be developed.” Ameer Jamat e Islami said.

He also questioned Federal Government and mainstream media’s responsibilities toward Balochistan added ironically centre and mainstream media have turned their faces from issues pestering people of Balochistan,

“People of Balochistan should review their ideology because instead of electing corrupt politicians, they needs to be aware of power of vote.” Siraj ul Haq said added Jamat e Islami seriously raising Balochistan’s deprivation at every single platform.

“Jamat e Islami was the only last hope for people of Balohcistan that could steer Balochistan from sludge of woes, we need masses support in Balochistan in order to uplift development and prosperity of deprived people of this province.”

Provincial Ameer of JI Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Shazia Abdullah and Bibi Aleeqa were present in the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...