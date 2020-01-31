Sheikhupura: Five persons shot dead over old enmity

SAFDARABAD Five persons were Friday shot dead in Sheikhupura’s Safdarabad area over old enmity as a land dispute had been ongoing between two families, Ishtiaq group and Shafi group.

According to details, five persons of Ishtiaq group were going to Faisalabad for a court hearing when unidentified suspects riding a motorbike opened fire on their car and killed them all on the spot. The attackers managed to escape afterwards.

Heavy contingent of police reached the incident spot afterwards and shifted the dead bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem. The officials told that Ishtiaq group had killed two persons, father and son, of Shafi group one month ago.

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir has taken notice of the killings and ordered to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. It has further been learnt that the dozens of people have been killed over the enmity between both families so far.