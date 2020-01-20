SHC bars Sindh government to transfer IG Kaleem Imam

KARACHI The Sindh High Court (SHC) has Monday barred the Sindh government to transfer Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam,

According to details, the SHC issued a stay order against provincial cabinet’s decision of transferring Dr Kaleem Imam and forwarded notices to both the federal and the Sindh governments.

Furthermore, the court directed both parties to submit their replies till next hearing. The SHC remarked that the provincial government apparently did not consult the federation before removing the IG.

The court directed the Sindh government to confer with the federal government over the matter according to the law.