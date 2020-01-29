Security situation substantially improved in Pakistan: German Envoy

KARACHI: The German Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck has said that Freedom of press and freedom of opinion that is essential for a truly democracy. The role of press is to challenge the people in government and power. The security situation in Pakistan has improved but the situation on the western border areas still unrest. Germany has serious concerns over the situation in held Kashmir. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: The German Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck has said that Freedom of press and freedom of opinion that is essential for a truly democracy. The role of press is to challenge the people in government and power. The security situation in Pakistan has improved but the situation on the western border areas still unrest. Germany has serious concerns over the situation in held Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan has huge potential for investment but the foreign investors and German companies reluctant to come here due to security. The chamber of commerce of both Pakistan and Germany could play a vital role to promote trade and better relationships, the Ambassador said.

While speaking to the journalists at a Karachi Press Club Prestigious program”Meet the Press” the German Ambassador Bernhard said that The role of the press is to challenge people in power. The people in power sometimes don’t like what you write, sometimes they do, but you shouldn’t be discouraged by that,” he said.

The ambassador said that the club was one of the very few appointments in Karachi that he was looking forward to. Places such as the club were essential to democracy. Referring to the demonstration that was taking place outside the Karachi Press club prior to the programme Bernhard pointed out that it was testament to the vitality and vibrancy of the KPC. It showed the trust that civil society put in the club.

Talking about the security situation in Pakistan, the German Ambassador said that over the last couple of years they’d seen considerable improvement in the security situation in the country. Perhaps it didn’t apply to every nook and cranny of Pakistan. But they were constantly checking the situation. All in all, he said, he’d encourage German tourists to come to Pakistan. We are inviting the German companies and people to visit pakistan and invest in business and tourism, Bernhard said.

Talking about economic cooperation Germany and Pakistan, the ambassador said it’s primarily business-to-business relations. In Germany, the government couldn’t tell companies to invest in Pakistan or Vietnam etc. It’s basically the decision of private companies to decide where to invest. The government could provide the necessary framework for companies to decide where to do business, Bernhard said.

In a question about the situation in Indian held Kashmir, the German Ambassador said that from the very beginning, Germany had conveyed to India that it’s concerned about the human and constitutional rights situation in Kashmir. We had reiterated our concern. When it came to the status of Jammu and Kashmir, Germany had always said that the revocation of Article 370 did affect the security of the region. We had asked both sides to refrain from any kind of escalation, Bernhard added.

The German Ambassador said that We have expressed our concern to the Indian government regarding the human and constitutional rights situation in Kashmir.

On the GSP plus status he said it’s an EU process. “We are talking to the EU leaders.” He stressed that the process was critical. In principle, he was of the view that Pakistan was moving in the right direction but there was [still] some work to do for the Pakistani government. The German Consul General in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth told journalists about the different steps that Germany had taken in that regard and remarked that Pakistan was a business opportunity and they needed to identify it, but echoed what the ambassador had said that it’s a business-to-business decision of private enterprises and therefore must be convincing for German businessmen.

He said that the German organisations working in Pakistan on vocational trainings and capacity building trainings. The German Organisation GIZ is working is rest of pakistan on vocational trainings as well as they provide the equipment to the law enforcement to improve their skills, he said.

Earlier, on the German Ambassador arrival Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran, Secretary KPC Arman Sabir and governing body members warm welcomed the distinguish guests. The President KPC Imtiaz Faran and Secretary Arman Sabir present the traditional Sindhi Ajrak to the German Ambassador Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck and Consul General Eugen Wollfarth.

