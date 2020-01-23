Secretary C&W visits Gwadar hospital new building of trauma center

QUETTA: Secretary Communications and Works Noor Ul Ameen Mengal inspects the land allocated for the construction of the new building of Trauma Center and DHQ Hospital in Gwadar, on the directives of the Chief Minister, where he was briefed on the construction projects and informed that final selection of the land. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Secretary Communications and Works Noor Ul Ameen Mengal inspects the land allocated for the construction of the new building of Trauma Center and DHQ Hospital in Gwadar, on the directives of the Chief Minister, where he was briefed on the construction projects and informed that final selection of the land.

Secretary C&W was told that the construction work on the will soon begins. Secretary Communications and Works said that both the projects are important in the overall development of Gwadar, which will enable the people of Gwadar district to get better health and medical facilities.

Meanwhile the Secretary Communication and Works suspended the SDO building Pasni Aminullah Mandokhail on poor performance. While also appointed SE Kech as the inquiry officer, directing inquiry into the project under construction at Pasni Hospital.

