Sardar Rind expresses optimism over PTI Government

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has claimed on Friday that PTI would complete five years’ tenure because Pakistan nation rendered their full support to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and PM Imran Khan in last general elections.

He shared these views on Friday while addressing the Hal hawal program at Quetta Press Club adding Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was part of Government of Balochistan hence we have been fully supporting Jam Kamal led coalition government in the province,

“I wish that PTI would complete its five years’ tenure because those didn’t have public mandate ruled the country for five years but we have full public support.” Rind said also called himself as an ordinary worker of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

“I urge the media to consider me as an inferior worker of PTI rather than considering me as tribal or social leader of Balochistan.”

He further said, tough chilly winds turned provincial weather cold but despite cold winds, we have been keeping close eye on provincial political issues hence I have met with Governor Balochistan and in-contact with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

Replying to a query regarding recent plight of people of Balochistan battered by heavy snowfall and downpour and deprived from gas and electricity Sardar Rind said, unfortunately people of Balochistan particularly residents of Quetta suffered worst due to low-gas pressure and unannounced load-shedding in -10 temperature,

“The state was responsible to facilitate masses with basic facilities instead of increasing their woes.” The provincial chief of PTI said added public should have been suffered in freezing weather.

“Being special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, coordination and monitoring are my prime duties but I would raise the low-gas pressure and electricity issues with Prime Minister in next meeting.”

Responding to another query regarding removal of his party’s Minister from cabinet Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said, our Minister who was heading health’s portfolio was removed from cabinet but from the very first day, we were told that all coalition parties have due share in provincial government.

Rind hinted that if provincial government is not allowed to complete five years’ tenure, our six members would be precluded of party’s policiesm,

“We would review the ground situation regarding then our party would pursue the decision of central leadership.” Sardar Rind said added in case of no-confidence move against Speaker BA, our members would be bound to follow party’s decision.

