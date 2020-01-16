Sardar Rind dispel rumours of Governor Yasinzai removal

QUETTA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on power and natural gas in Balochistan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has refuted the rumours about changing of Balochistan Governor and said that Islamabad has no plan to replace Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There were strong rumours that federal government of PTI has decided to change of Balochistan governor and someone from the PTI Balochistan will appointed new governor.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, who is also parliamentary leader of PTI in Balochistan, had a meeting with Governor Amanullah Yasinzai on his return back to Quetta from London, on Thursday in Governor House and discussed different issues pertaining to the problems facing the province.

Official sources said that Sardar Rind discussed the losses and problems created due to heavy snowfall in Quetta and other areas of northern and central Balochistan. Issues about PTI workers were also come under discussion.

Governor Yasinzai said that federal government is well aware of losses caused by heavy snowfall and rains and is cooperating with the province for providing relief to the affected people and their rehabilitation.

Sardar Rind and Governor have termed the relation between federal government Balochistan very cordial and close as Islamabad was providing all help and cooperation for resolving the problems of the province. “Efforts would be made for further strengthening relation between both the governments in the best interest of the people.”

The overall political and law and order situation and ongoing development process was also discussed and decided to take measures for further improving the law and order in the province.

