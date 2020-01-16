Saleh bhootani pledges optimum use of public funds

QUETTA: The provincial minister for local government, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani has said that the local government has a key role in providing financial services to the people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The provincial minister for local government, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani has said that the local government has a key role in providing financial services to the people.

“The purpose of the establishment of these institutions is to provide basic facilities to the people in their own areas but, sadly, some officials associated with the department are not serious about paying their duties,” he expressed these views in the District Council Khuzdar, while addressing officers of the local government.

During the meeting, Director General Department of Local Government Balochistan Mohammad Iqbal Marwat, Director Technical Balochistan Mohammad Akhtar Baloch, Deputy Director Qalat Zafar Kurd, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Nazar Khan Zehri, Municipal Corporation and others were present.

Addressing the gathering, Muhammad Saleh Bhootani said that government funds are for the welfare of the people. “The betrayal of the trust will not be tolerated in any way,” he added.

He added that the officers of the department should pay special attention to the timely completion and quality of the schemes as the failure of any scheme will be a failure of the department, as concerned officers will be responsible of it.

He said that the local government is the institution from which delivers facilities to the villagers, as officers should realize their responsibilities and provide facilities to the people.

Acting on his role, the provincial minister said that urban areas should remain within the available resources, “make special arrangements for cleanliness if the sanitary arrangements are inadequate, the department will lead to notoriety instead of the good name”.

He said that all the municipal corporations are providing modern machinery at a high cost.

He said that Chief Officers and other officials must also be aware of the problems faced by their own bodies.

The provincial minister said that practical steps are being taken to make the local government functional. “Work is underway to test the development schemes of each area where construction of schemes is lacking”.

The provincial minister expressed dissatisfaction over some development schemes in the municipal corporation, Khuzdar, and on the occasion, directed the director general local government Balochistan to review the schemes and inform him.

