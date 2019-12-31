Saeed Hashmi condemns controversial Indian citizenship bill

QUETTA: Founder of Balochistan Awami Party and former Senator Saeed Ahmad Hashmi has strongly condemned the controversial Indian Citizenship Act, saying that the move by Fascist Modi has not only exposed the so-called secular and democratic face of India but also contradicts the claim of providing human rights by Modi government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Human rights laws are publicly trampled, the extremist fascist act is a testimony to the brunt of the rights of minorities and to counter Muslim hostility. It is not legislation, but intriguing conspiracy to impose extremist indoctrination all over the region,” Saeed Hashmi said.

He said that Modi has buried the ideology of Gandhi and justified the two-nation ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. He added that the process of converting India into an extremist Hindu state by the Modi government has made it clear that Quaid-e-Azam was the master of a great thought and hence he remained a two-national ideology.

“The aggressive and prejudicial behavior of the Indian government is pushing the boundaries of Muslim hostility. On the other hand, in the occupied Kashmir for the past five months, the law and democracy have been in turmoil. “Humanity is slipping away, fundamental rights and needs are deprived of life in the region by these undemocratic constitutional humanitarian measures of India”, he added.

Saeed Hashmi said that anxiety is on the rise, but on the one hand, the world community has become a silent spectator. “The Muslim Ummah is unafraid of the rise of Islam and the survival of the Ummah,” he added.

