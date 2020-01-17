Saeed Ghani lashes out at SSP Rizwan

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Friday termed the report issued against him by Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Rizwan Ahmed as baseless, false and fictitious. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Friday termed the report issued against him by Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Rizwan Ahmed as baseless, false and fictitious.

Saeed Ghani said that if the blames mentioned in the report were true, then he would not only give up politics, but also ready to face severe punishment.

Provincial Information Minister said that if the blames mentioned in the report were true, then he would not only end his career as politician, but also ready to face severe punishment. He said this while addressing a press conference on Friday. Saeed Ghani said that he would appeal to Chief Minister Sindh to investigate the allegations against him by a competent and unbiased officer.

The Provincial Minister for Information and Labor said that in his constituency, Chenisar Goth, false allegations on the politicians were made that if they were patronizing the drug dealers. Citing the reasons of allegations articulated in the report, Saeed Ghani said that Dr. Rizwan felt distasted when he asked the then Inspector General of Police, Sindh A.D. Khwaja and DIG Sultan Khawaja to take action against the drug peddlers in his constituency, Chanesar Goth.

Provincial Information Minister explained that how much difficulty he had to face to establish contact with these two officers. The action that these two officers took after being contacted was insufficient, as most of the innocent people were arrested in their action so that we had to face political pressure, the Minister added.

He said that when Dr. Rizwan became Superintendent of Police, Jamshed Town, he tried to engage my brother Farhan Ghani, who was the then Chairman of Union Council, in espionage against the residents of the area. Not only this, SP Dr.Rizwan also demanded furniture and eight motorcycles from my brother for Police check post of the area, he added.

Saeed Ghani said that my brother straightway refused to fulfill all the demands of SP Dr. Rizwan by saying that the police should conduct their legitimate activities in the area and we would cooperate with them. Provincial Minister of Information and Labor Saeed Ghani said that after Dr. Rizwan’s posting as Superintendent of Police Jamshed Town, the drug trade in the area grew exponentially.

Saeed Ghani said that he never contacted any criminal for support. Saeed Ghani said the only reason for the allegations against him was the repeated requests for action against the drug dealers.

