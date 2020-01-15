Russian government resigns after President Putin’s address

MOSCOW: The Russian government has resigned after President Vladimir Putin’s annual State of the Nation address in which he suggested certain constitutional reforms, Prime Minister Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev announced on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MOSCOW: The Russian government has resigned after President Vladimir Putin’s annual State of the Nation address in which he suggested certain constitutional reforms, Prime Minister Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev announced on Wednesday.

Medvedev added that the proposals would lead to significant revisions in the country’s balance of power and, therefore, “the government in its current form has resigned”.

“In this context, it is obvious that, as the government, we must provide the president with a capability to make all decisions” needed to execute the proposed plan, he said.

Putin, on the other hand, has accepted the government’s resignation, according to Russian media outlet, RT, and asked the “ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed”.

He said he planned to introduce a new position — deputy secretary of Russia’s security council — and offer it to Medvedev.

The Russian prime minister and president met before the resignation was announced and after the State of the Nation address, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement

