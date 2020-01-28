Rind wants NAB’s to crackdown against corruption in Balochistan

QUETTA: The newly sworn-in Secondary Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has urged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to embark action against corruption cases in Balohcistan vowing to ensure merit in provincial education department. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The newly sworn-in Secondary Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has urged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to embark action against corruption cases in Balohcistan vowing to ensure merit in provincial education department.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday after taking comprehensive briefing over education department’s affairs in Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind announced action against ghost teachers and employees,

“Being Education Minister, my first priority would be to identified ghost teachers and employees harming public exchequer.” Rind said adding we would pursue them for recovery as well.

The new Secondary Education Minister also pledged major changes in education department’s affairs within two weeks added the new departmental policy would be unveiled in 14 days.

“Educational access should be ensured for every single children in Balochistan because education was the only key to steer Balochistan out from deprivation and backwardness.”

Accompanied with Secretary Education Tayab Lehri, the Minister stressed upon utilization of educational funds added in next three and half years, I would utilize my all expertise for development of people of Balochistan.

Expressing reservations over NAB’s slow actions in Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said, unfortunately NAB has been sleeping when it comes to probe corruption in Balochistan,

“The Anti-Corruption watchdog has commenced actions against corrupt mafia in other three provinces but didn’t take any serious action against corruption in Balochistan.”

He further asked media to help him in eradicating corruption in irregularities in Education department, “My office would be opened for applicants for 24/7 hours and I would support and encourage honest and efficient officers in education department.”

Replying to a query regarding protest and strikes calls by Teachers Associations the Minister said, an act has been approved in Balochistan which bares Teachers from strikes and protest, but I would address the valid issues of teachers.

