Rich tributes paid to Bacha Khan on death anniversary

QUETTA: Leaders of the Awami National Party ANP while paying rich tributes to Bacha Khan on his death anniversary said that Pushtoon badly needs to promote non-violence massage of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan who played great role in the movement against British rules. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Leaders of the Awami National Party ANP while paying rich tributes to Bacha Khan on his death anniversary said that Pushtoon badly needs to promote non-violence massage of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan who played great role in the movement against British rules.

Aimal Khan Wali, Asghar Khan Achakzai, Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai, Shaista Khan Kakar, Maabat Khan Kaka and other spoke at the public meeting held in Harnai on Friday.

They said that perhaps the great proponent of non-violence, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (1890–1988) is needs today by the Pukhtuns, who have been victims of extreme violence for the last thirty-seven years. He started a secular non-violent movement in 1929 by establishing a movement called ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’. That earned him the title of the ‘Sarhadi Gandhi’. This was a progressive and non-violent movement in a very conservative and violent Pashtoon society.

ANP leaders said, Bacha Khan was close to Mahatma Gandhi and was part of the All India Congress. He did not believe in the communal slogan of having a separate homeland for Indian Muslims. However, once Partition became inevitable, he opposed the referendum, which gave the

people of North West Frontier Province (NWFP, now known as Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa) two options, either they could join India or they could join Pakistan.

“Ghaffar Khan and his brother Khan Sahib, then Chief Minister of NWFP, wanted the referendum to include a third option of an autonomous Pashtoonkhawa after the withdrawal of the British.

However, their demands were not agreed upon — they encouraged the big Khans to join hands with the mullahs of NWFP and support All-India Muslim League. A Cunningham policy note of 23 September, 1942 reads: “Continuously preach the danger to Muslims of connivance with the

revolutionary Hindu body. Most tribesmen seem to respond to this.” In another paper, referring to the period 1939–43, he says: “Our propaganda since the beginning of the war had been most successful. It

had played throughout on the Islamic theme.” (Adeel Khan 2005)”His last political activity was a movement against building of Kala Bagh Dam, which he considered would damage vast areas of Khyber Pukhtoonkhawa.

Leaders of Awami national Party said that it is deplorable that his critics still consider him a traitor to Pakistan.

This is in spite of him coming to terms with the creation of Pakistan and taking oath in the Assembly. Pukhtuns nationalists have reconciled with the idea because over the last seventy years of Pakistan their businesspersons, middle class and working class have developed strong economic interests in other provinces of the country.

Ghaffar Khan throughout his life continued to struggle for the maximum autonomy of his province within the framework of Pakistan— a political position that was not acceptable to the strong centre advocates in the establishment.

Like this: Like Loading...