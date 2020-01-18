Rana Sanaullah lost mental balance after leadership fled abroad: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sanaullah has lost mental balance after party leadership once again fled abroad.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said Rana Sanaullah remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can visit a restaurant if he can go to hospital from home. The PML-N leader means that Nawaz Sharif is healthy and can also go to jail straight from restaurant, she commented.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan advised Rana Sanaullah to hold midterm election among own party which is involved in internal strife. She said the PML-N leader’s political credibility has ended and he is yet to face the trial of the case that has been lodged against him.

The SAPM asked Rana Sanaullah to bash his own leadership which betrayed the party workers once again and broken their trust.