Rain & Snow Relief and rescue operation intensify in Balochistan

QUETTA: The whole government machinery involved in restoring blocked highways replete with heavy snowfall in western parts of Balochistan while relief and rescue operations continued in snowfall hit areas of the province.

QUETTA: The whole government machinery involved in restoring blocked highways replete with heavy snowfall in western parts of Balochistan while relief and rescue operations continued in snowfall hit areas of the province.

Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh and Kolpur received heavy snowfall on Saturday and Sunday which disconnected the cities from rest of the province.

Provincial Government and district administrations commenced relief and rescue operations on Monday as snowfall halted while heavy machinery is being used in relief and rescue operations across the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Communication and Works and Metropolitan Corporation department deputed teams in snowfall hit cities in order to restore communication and traffic flow.

According to Government officials all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Secretaries have been monitoring the calamity situation emerged after two day’s snowfall while government machinery including small and heavy loaders and draggers being used in relief and rescue operations.

It was pertinent to mention here that Government of Balochistan had declared an emergency following heavy snowfall and rain in the province while over the directives of CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, monitoring cell was established at Chief Minister Secretariat.

All concerned departments have been participating in relief and rescue operation throughout the province particularly in snowfall hit areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has also sent teams in Awaran in order to ensure relief and rescue facilities in flood hit areas.

