Quetta receives first snowfall of winter season

Quetta and adjoining areas received first snowfall of the new year adding to the already a severe winter.

Quetta and adjoining areas received first snowfall of the new year adding to the already a severe winter.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded minus two degree as the southwestern city received first snowfall of the year, while the mercury went down to minus nine in resort town of Ziarat.

Minimum temperature at Kalat recorded minus four Celsius, Zhob and Dalbandin 01 C, Turbat 04 C, Panjgur 03 Celsius, Ormara 09 C, Gwadar 11 Celsius, Jeewani 16 C, Lasbela 07 C, Pasni 14 C and Khuzdar 04 C.

The met office has also forecast light rain or snowfall in Zhob, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Turbat, Kech and Panjgur today.

Dense fog is prevailing in most plain areas of Punjab including Lahore, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G Khan and Rajanpur during morning and night hours.

However, rain is expected in districts of Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bhakar, Khushab, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Sargodha.

