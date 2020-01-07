Quetta Beautification project underway at full speed

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday chaired a meeting in order to review 77 Chief Minister’s development schemes including Quetta Development and Beautification Package directed authorities to intensify progress on development schemes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday chaired a meeting in order to review 77 Chief Minister’s development schemes including Quetta Development and Beautification Package directed authorities to intensify progress on development schemes.

Addressing the meeting CS Balochistan Fazeel Asghar said, provincial government utilizing all resources in order to uplift development in Balochistan and ensure provision of facilities to masses,

“Implementation on beautification of Quetta city, sports complex, cleanliness, green belt and roads’ expansion being implemented.” Fazeel Asghar said directed Commissioner Quetta of timely completion of all schemes.

He vowed zero-tolerance on timely completion of Chief Minister’s development projects directed all secretaries to submit performance and progress report.

Provincial Secretaries briefed the CS regarding development of Sports Complexes in all districts, new dams, Balochistan green boat scheme, tourism and echo-tourism in coastal areas.

