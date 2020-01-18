Quality healthcare to be ensured to all, says CM Kamal

QUETTA: The prolong cabinet meeting lasted for 12 hours ended in which Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani reviewed financial and administrative affairs of Medical Emergency Response Centres being established at National Highways. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The prolong cabinet meeting lasted for 12 hours ended in which Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani reviewed financial and administrative affairs of Medical Emergency Response Centres being established at National Highways.

In wake of burgeoning accidents on provincial highways the cabinet members vowed to ensure quality health facilities for patients during accidents at MERC.

07 out 25 MERC centres have been established on provincial highways while Government of Balochistan has approved funds for the project.

While chairing the meeting Chief Minister Balochistan has vowed to ensure provision of quality health facilities to poor masses in government hospitals.

The Government has decided to allow doctors’ to pursue their private practices in Government Hospitals’ Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) adding 60% income of private practices inside Govenrment Hospitals would be given to doctors while 40% would be utilized to uplift functions of government hospitals.

In order to make sure functionality of MSDs and District Hospitals, provincial government has corroborated to allow new mechanism for medicine purchase under committee comprising on Commissioners and DHOs.

CM Balochistan has directed authorities to intensify progress on Balochistan’s first Cancer Hospital also approved 200 million grant for the construction of Cancer Hospital in Quetta.

“Incumbent government keenly working to uplift provincial development in order to ensure provision of health, education and other basic facilities hence no negligence would be tolerated in completion of development schemes with quality.” Jam Kamal addressed the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved funds in order to install modern machinery in Trauma Centre, Children Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital Kuchlak

Additional funds for Quetta Storm Water Project approved in the meeting while CM Balochistan directed authorities of timely completion of the project in order to fulfil province water need approving more funds for Turbat-Mand road following some changing of design in construction of the highway.

Government of Balochistan has strictly directed authorities to ensure quality in construction of highways and infrastructure in Balochistan added action would be taken against concerned officials and contractors over use of flawed material.

“Provincial Government would support honest officers because there should be a difference amid good and bad government officers.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon officers to pursue audit against their predecessor if they involved in any wrongdoing.

