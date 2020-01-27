PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PESHAWAR: A local court in Peshawar on Monday sent Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on charges of sedition and using anti-state language.

Pashteen was arrested from the Tahkal area of the provincial capital during the early hours of Monday morning.

A First Information Report was registered against him at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 21 sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition), and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Pashteen is accused of using threatening and derogatory language against the state during a gathering in DI Khan on Jan 18.

Pashteen was presented today before the court of Magistrate Naveed Ullah Gigiani, who handed him over to law enforcement authorities on a 14-day judicial remand.