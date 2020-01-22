Provincial govt, PM on same page regarding Sindh IG: CM Murad

UMARKOT Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said he got in touch multiple times with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the matter of Sindh IG and the provincial government and the premier are on same page.

The CM talked to media in Umarkot and said the flour crisis has erupted in Sindh for the second time after Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. Nawaz-led regime had first exported the wheat and then imported it from Ukraine which was decayed.

Murad Ali Shah said the incumbent government also exported the wheat first and is now importing it. He stressed that Sindh cooperated with the federation during both terms of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan should be the prime minister of the whole country, not any specific group. Six out of eight members told the premier in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting that Sindh holds the first right on gas.

Talking about the rape of a girl by a judicial magistrate in Sehwan, Murad Ali Shah said the chief justice will hopefully provide justice to the victim.