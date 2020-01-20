President Dr Arif Alvi unaware of who is behind Pakistan’s wheat crisis

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said Monday he was unaware of who was responsible for Pakistan’s severe wheat crisis, which has sent prices flying through the roof as fears of a looming shortage hit local markets.

When a reporter asked Dr Alvi in Karachi as to who was behind the wheat shortage, he said: “I don’t know who’s responsible for it but I should know who was it.”

The president was visiting a new medical facility in the metropolis.

“When claims about the improving state of affairs were made, we did not know about the Treasury’s situation,” he added.