PM’s dilemma

The consistent reports of split and division in the ranks of the ruling PTI especially in Punjab and KP, Prime Minister Imran Khan has moved firmed to ward off any political threat by taking strict action against violators of Party discipline and sending firm message to others. The Prime Minister spoke at length with Members of the Provincial Assembly in Lahore telling them that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was there to stay and the Party decided to send three ministers of KP Cabinet home for their objectionable behaviour. There is little likelihood of the rebellious lawmakers cooling down as a result of Imran Khan’s direction that the Chief Secretary and IGP work as a team headed by CM Buzdar. Even the appointment of two PTI MNAs to act as coordinators between the party’s lawmakers and the Punjab government would not pacify them.

The PM has called the arrangement a comprehensive and effective mechanism for better liaison among elected representatives and civil bureaucracy. The 20 PTI lawmakers forming a group of dissidents represent the majority of PTI parliamentarians who would be satisfied with nothing short of getting the lion’s share in development funds and having government servants of their own choice appointed in their constituencies. There is a perception that even CM Buzdar is not happy with the PM’s reliance on bureaucracy for running the province. The Punjab Governor has publicly complained of bureaucracy giving no importance to him. After 18 months in power in the second tenure, PTI is again facing a group of disgruntled MPAs. The group emerged last month when Chief Minister Mahmood Khan changed the portfolios of four ministers. Enraged, one of them went on air expressing resentment against the government.

The forward block was apparently a threat to the not so strong majority of the party in the provincial assembly but there were also reports in media that it was created by the Chief Minister himself to ward off any threat to his rule and as a sort of pressure tactic to get full powers, some of which, he believed were taken away by the top bureaucracy. The situation in Punjab was fluid as apart from internal rift of the PTI, there were also negative signals from the main coalition partner – PML(Q) as reflected in statements of its leadership. There were also reports of Governor Muhammad Sarwar also patronizing some members of the provincial assembly besides Tareen and Qureshi factors.

The prime minister needs to intervene in the affairs of both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides in the centre where several disgruntled groups are emerging one after another. Though maintaining party discipline is important, it is also essential to listen to the other side. Most of the time, a group is forced to go to the media with its concerns when the party fails to address them. The rebellious feelings in Punjab PTI have not been engineered by the opposition and in fact spring from an internal fountainhead. The PM however believes that an organised mafia is spreading negativity and crippling positive administrative changes in the country.

To gain power In Punjab PM Imran Khan recruited turncoats with no scruples and issued them party tickets. He then entered into alliance with traditional politicians who depend on development funds and support from a pliant bureaucracy to reach the corridors of power. For all these elements election spending is an investment which has to be repatriated along with profit. The situation Imran Khan faces is the outcome of his own opportunistic policies. He has made the bed and will have to lie in it. However, the firm stand of the Prime Minister would surely put at rest all sorts of rumours about any change in Punjab but the situation would not change much for long until and unless grievances of MPAs are addressed especially in respect of problems facing their constituents

