PM Imran ‘won’t do his job & agree to an IG’, tweets Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at Prime Minister Imran on Wednesday by stating that the “PM won’t do his job & agree to an IG” as the federal government delayed appointment of the new Sindh IG.

Taking to Twitter, Bhutto reacted to the federal government’s decision to defer the appointment of the new Sindh IG. Bilawal stated that the prime minister had changed Islamabad IG when “he didn’t obey illegal orders to take action against a poor family”, referring to the incident involving Azam Swati more than a year ago.

“PM changed IG Islamabad as he didn’t obey illegal orders to take action against a poor family who’s cow had dared to stray into a ministers home. After months of deteriorating law and order, on public demand, when the elected representatives of the people of Sindh 1/2,” he tweeted.

“Send 5 names on basis of seniority for a new IG to federal government. PM won’t do his job & agree to an IG. This is another eg of #AikNahiDo Pakistan & the joke that is #NayaPakistan. It would be funny if this did not have such serious consequences for real peoples lives. 2/2”

The stalemate between the federal and Sindh governments continued on Wednesday despite PM Imran and CM Murad’s agreement on appointing Mushtaq Maher the new Sindh IG.

Sindh government spokesperson and Chief Minister’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab said during a press conference that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the opposition did not have the prerogative to appoint a new IG.

“The legal procedure does not say that the governor is to be consulted with, that is why we want the consultations and decisions to be made between the federal and provincial government,” he said.

The provincial government had decided a couple of weeks ago to remove Sindh’s top police officer, alleging that he was not performing his duties.