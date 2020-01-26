PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on day long visit on Monday

KARACHI: The Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrives to Karachi today on his one day to address the grievances of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who are the PTI’s coalition partners in federal government. PM Imran Khan will also settle down the issue of IG Sindh and will reshuffle in PTI Sindh leadership. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

KARACHI: The Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrives to Karachi today on his one day to address the grievances of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who are the PTI’s coalition partners in federal government. PM Imran Khan will also settle down the issue of IG Sindh and will reshuffle in PTI Sindh leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sibgatullah Rashidi at Kingri House on Pir Pagara’s invitation and discuss the political situation of country. PM will also address the grievances of GDA. PM will also meets with MQM-P Chief Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui during his Karachi visit.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at the airport on his arrival to Karachi.

Prime Minister will separately hold meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and IG Sindh Dr. kaleem Imam at Governor House and discuss the political and law and order situation of Sindh. PM would be briefed on the about Karachi Package and ongoing federal development projects in Karachi by the officials.

PM will attend a lunch which hosts by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and also distribute loan cheques among youth at a Successful Youth Program and address at the ceremony at Governor House. PM will meet with the business community of Karachi and hear the issues facing traders in Karachi. Prime Minister will also attend the Fund raising ceremony of Shaukat Khanam Hospital at Governor House. PM Imran Khan will review the measures taken to reconganise PTI in Sindh.

On the other hand, IG Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam is trying to take PM to visit the Central Police Office (CPO) but the PM’s CPO visit schedule was not approved.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday evening met with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail just a day before of Prime Minister Imran’s Karachi visit and discussed about PM’s Karachi visit, federal government’s measure for Karachi and Sindh’s development Project, betterment of economy and overall political situation.

CM and Governor Sindh discussed the public interest issues and agreed to work together for the betterment of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that federal government would take all the stakeholders on board to resolve the issues of public. The participation of all political representatives is necessary for this purpose, he said.

Federal government is resolving the issue and working for the welfare and betterment of people according to PM’s vision, said Imran Ismail, adding that public welfare projects are the evidences of PM Imran Khan’s good initiatives.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that issues of Sindh province could be resolved through dialogues. Through negotiations and dialogues the grievances would be resolve in a good and these development would be fruitful for common people of Sindh, Shah said.

Like this: Like Loading...