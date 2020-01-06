PM Imran chairs important meeting comprising govt, party officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday chaired an important meeting comprising government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials.

According to sources, the session chaired by the premier deliberated on national political and economic situation. Consultations were held over government’s legislation strategy in the parliament.

The PM apprised the attendees of the official discourse. Targets and preferences of 2020 were discussed. The meeting analyzed the steps taken to control prices.

Consultations were also held over the Middle East situation as US-Iran tensions flared following the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.