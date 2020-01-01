PIA special flight brings 113 Pakistani prisoners back from Malaysia

A special plane of Pakistan Internationals Airlines, carrying 113 Pakistani citizens which were languishing in Malaysian jails, reached Islamabad today (Dec 31).

The detainees have been brought back as part of an initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. In a statement, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari said welfare of oversees Pakistanis is foremost priority of the incumbent government.

Pakistani citizens thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and PIA administration before their departure at KL airport.