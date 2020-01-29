PIA flight attendant caught smuggling gold from Lahore airport

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant was suspended on Wednesday after she was caught smuggling hundreds of thousands of rupees worth of gold from the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The air hostess was caught with gold bangles and bracelets on-duty on the national carrier’s London-bound flight from Lahore. She had not informed Customs officials about carrying gold and they had, therefore, cleared her.

However, she was stopped by the PIA’s task force, which proceeded to offload her before informing the airline’s head office. The national carrier immediately suspended her.