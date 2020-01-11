People’s lives to be protected: Home Minister

QUETTA: Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langove has said that no compromise will be made on the supremacy of the law. All resources will be utilized to implement the laws to protect the lives of the people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langove has said that no compromise will be made on the supremacy of the law. All resources will be utilized to implement the laws to protect the lives of the people.

“Present government is taking effective steps to maintain the law and order in province,” Zia Langove said while addressing a high level meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt, Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan, DIG Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badini and other senior officials.

Appreciating the performance of the personnel of the institutions, Zia Langove said that “it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of all citizens without discrimination. Our commitment to counter terrorism cannot be undermined by such cowardly acts”.

The Home Minister expressed his views to the participants and said that the present provincial government is taking every possible step to fully implement the road map regarding the rule of law.

The Minister of Interior said that further improvement is need of the time, in order to reduce crime rate, more steps are needed to be taken establish police, Levies forces and other law enforcement agencies on modern lines.

“Provincial cabinet has approved five-year plan to retain good governance, exemplary government, achievement of economic development goals, education of the people, health and other basic facilities and employment of youth, eradication of militancy, extremism and negative thinking can be prevented from affecting society,” Zia Langove said.

He said, “We will ensure long-lasting peace, as security issues are significantly reduced”.

The officials in the meeting expressed satisfaction with the ongoing steps for the socio-economic development of the province and the cooperation of the provincial government in this regard.

Zia Langove said that the current government is actively pursuing development projects. CPEC projects have taken several steps to ensure the involvement of the Balochistan in the governance and development of the local population, which has paved the way for large-scale investment and development in the province.

“In order to take Balochistan on the path of peace and development, the participation of every class in governmental measures is essential and the participation of all on all important issues is an important component of government policy,” Home Minister said.

