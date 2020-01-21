Parliamentary panel expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace work on CPEC

QUETTA: Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meeting, which was presided over by its Chairman Arbab Sher Ali MNA, reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development projects launched under CPEC in the port city of Gwadar and other areas, on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The meeting while reviewing the development projects expressed its dissatisfaction over the pace of work on the development projects and performance of the concerned institutions and underlined the need for accelerating pace of work for completing the projects in time.

The National Assembly Member from Gwadar Lasbela Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, who has invited the committee to visit district Gwadar for reviewing the development projects, security situation and other affairs of the the port city, informed the meeting that without completing the CPEC projects the port could not be made fully functional. He expressed his reservations about the delay in completing completing projects under CPEC.

Mr. Bhootani informed the committee about the huge losses of fishermen in recent strong winds and high tides that destroyed their fishing vessels. He pointed out that high tides caused huge damages due to delay in constructing breakwater in Gwadar and Peshukan areas.

Other parliamentarian from Balochistan including Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shai, Senator Khuda Babar and MPA Mir Hamal Kalmati briefed the meeting about the issues facing by the fishermen of Gwadar and other coastal towns of the district. They informed the parliamentary committee about the reservations of the fishermen regarding delay over completing Eastbay Express Way and facility to the fishermen to reach up to the Sea for earning their livelihood.

The committee took notice on the delay in completing Eastbay Expressway and directed to the Chairman Gwadar Port Authority to inform the progress on the project to the committee on monthly bases.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Director General Gwadar Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar and other concerned authorities also briefed the committee about progress on development projects. Committee directed the officials of planning and development to swift work on development projects.

General Officer Commanding Gwadar, Major General Aamir and Rear Admiral Faisal of Gwadar coast also attended the committee meeting and briefed it on security situation. Representatives delegations of All Parties Gwadar, traders and Gwadar Fishermen Alliance also met the committee members and informed them about the problems they were facing. The committee members during their three days stay will also visit Ormara Naval Bases and Pasni fish harbor.

